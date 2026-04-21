Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $998.67, Zacks reports. Fvcbankcorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

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Fvcbankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.36. 75,030 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,253. Fvcbankcorp has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Fvcbankcorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This is an increase from Fvcbankcorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Fvcbankcorp's payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fvcbankcorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FVCB

Insider Activity at Fvcbankcorp

In other news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 11,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $169,752.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 53,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $795,208.14. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,462 shares of company stock worth $417,034. 11.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fvcbankcorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Fvcbankcorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,088,952 shares of the company's stock worth $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 178,132 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fvcbankcorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 988,020 shares of the company's stock worth $12,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fvcbankcorp by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ategra Capital Management LLC now owns 368,633 shares of the company's stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 250,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fvcbankcorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,617 shares of the company's stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fvcbankcorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 169,571 shares of the company's stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fvcbankcorp

Fvcbankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank. The company traces its origins to The Fauquier Bank, which was chartered in 2007 to serve local businesses and individuals in Northern Virginia. Fvcbankcorp provides strategic oversight and support to its community banking operations, guiding growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance across its branch network.

The Fauquier Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking products and services.

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