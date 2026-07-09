FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Cameco Issued By Scotiabank

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO - Free Report) NYSE: CCJ - Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Cameco in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.46.

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Cameco (TSE:CCO - Get Free Report) NYSE: CCJ last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$845.37 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.39%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cameco from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. William Blair raised Cameco to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Cameco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a C$149.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$175.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Trading Down 0.1%

TSE:CCO opened at C$134.26 on Thursday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$94.96 and a 12-month high of C$182.72. The firm has a market cap of C$58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$150.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$153.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexandre Aubin sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$148.53, for a total transaction of C$44,559.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,970.60. This trade represents a 93.75% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

About Cameco

Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

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