FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Issued By Scotiabank

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.80. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper's current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share.

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Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$46.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE ERO opened at C$33.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.99. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.78. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$17.66 and a 1-year high of C$53.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ero Copper

In related news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,360,000. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. Insiders own 10.37% of the company's stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero is a Brazil -focused, growth-oriented mining company with a diversified portfolio of copper and gold assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates two copper mines - the Caraíba Operations in Bahia State and the Tucumã Operation in Pará State - as well as the Xavantina Operations, a producing gold mine in Mato Grosso State. In addition to its operating assets, Ero is advancing the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the mineral-rich Carajás Province in Pará State, through a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals to acquire a 60% interest in the project.

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