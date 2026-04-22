FY2026 Earnings Estimate for NextNRG Issued By HC Wainwright

NextNRG Inc. (NASDAQ:NXXT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NextNRG in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for NextNRG's current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for NextNRG's FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get NextNRG alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NextNRG in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NextNRG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextNRG presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXXT

NextNRG Trading Down 2.5%

NXXT opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.32. NextNRG has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXXT. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextNRG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextNRG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in NextNRG by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,925 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in NextNRG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NextNRG by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,813 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.56% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NextNRG

Here are the key news stories impacting NextNRG this week:

Positive Sentiment: NeutronX secured a CAGE code and announced a coordinated federal bidding strategy with NextNRG, positioning NextNRG to pursue U.S. government energy and infrastructure contracts — a potential path to larger, more stable contract revenue if awards follow. NeutronX Secures CAGE Code; Launches Federal Bidding Strategy

NeutronX secured a CAGE code and announced a coordinated federal bidding strategy with NextNRG, positioning NextNRG to pursue U.S. government energy and infrastructure contracts — a potential path to larger, more stable contract revenue if awards follow. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright cut NextNRG’s EPS outlook across multiple years (announced April 17). Key revisions include FY2026 to ($0.32) from ($0.18), FY2027 to ($0.30) from ($0.15), FY2028 to ($0.29) from ($0.14) and FY2029 to ($0.23) from ($0.08). The firm also set quarterly 2026 EPS at ($0.08) per quarter. These cuts are materially below the consensus FY estimate (~($0.18)) and indicate expectations of deeper, multi-year losses — putting near-term downward pressure on the stock.

About NextNRG

NextNRG Corp NASDAQ: NXXT is a technology-driven energy company specializing in the design, development and deployment of turnkey microgrid solutions and distributed energy systems. The company's offerings include advanced energy storage systems, solar generation integration, and digital control platforms that allow commercial, industrial and utility customers to optimize energy reliability and reduce dependence on traditional grid infrastructure.

NextNRG's services span the full project lifecycle, encompassing initial feasibility studies, engineering and procurement, construction management, and ongoing operations and maintenance.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextNRG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextNRG wasn't on the list.

While NextNRG currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here