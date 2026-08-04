FY2026 Earnings Estimate for PFG Issued By DOWLING & PARTN

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at DOWLING & PARTN increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Hurwitz now forecasts that the company will earn $9.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.45. The consensus estimate for Principal Financial Group's current full-year earnings is $9.51 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James Financial cut Principal Financial Group from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities set a $94.00 target price on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Principal Financial Group from a "sell" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Get PFG alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $109.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.40. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $115.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Principal Financial Group's payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In other news, insider Wee Yee Cheong sold 7,534 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $777,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,854,259.88. This trade represents a 10.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group NASDAQ: PFG is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm's business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal's product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Principal Financial Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Principal Financial Group wasn't on the list.

While Principal Financial Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here