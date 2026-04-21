FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Savaria Issued By Scotiabank

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria's current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Savaria's FY2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. TD lifted their target price on Savaria from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on Savaria from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Savaria from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$32.61.

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Savaria Price Performance

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$29.09 on Tuesday. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$16.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$26.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.92.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Savaria had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business had revenue of C$241.78 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In other news, insider Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 2,420 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 92,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,352,630. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their position. 17.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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