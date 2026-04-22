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FY2026 Earnings Estimate for WSP Global Issued By Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
WSP Global logo with Industrials background
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WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will earn $11.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $11.77. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global's current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for WSP Global's FY2027 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$346.00 to C$375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$316.00 to C$325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$309.00 to C$268.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut shares of WSP Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$323.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSP

WSP Global Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of WSP opened at C$228.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$224.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$247.29. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$210.86 and a twelve month high of C$291.46.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$2.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.85 billion during the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.86%.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. WSP Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

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Earnings History and Estimates for WSP Global (TSE:WSP)

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