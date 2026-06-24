FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Eaton Issued By Zacks Research

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $13.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.26. The consensus estimate for Eaton's current full-year earnings is $13.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton's Q4 2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.04 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.95.

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Eaton Stock Down 6.6%

ETN opened at $407.11 on Wednesday. Eaton has a twelve month low of $311.92 and a twelve month high of $436.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $405.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.58. The company has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $474,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 515,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,958,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 297,166 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Eaton by 112.6% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 336,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $120,199,000 after acquiring an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Eaton by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 310,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $99,012,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,382,678.42. The trade was a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $64,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $421,960. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Eaton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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