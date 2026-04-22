FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Issued By Scotiabank

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.58. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper's current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Ero Copper's FY2027 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ERO. Bank of America lowered Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Ero Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Ero Copper from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

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Ero Copper Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of ERO opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.29. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 33.56%.The firm had revenue of $320.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.46 million.

Institutional Trading of Ero Copper

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ero Copper by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 14,631.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 599,878 shares of the company's stock worth $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 595,806 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $673,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp NYSE: ERO is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

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