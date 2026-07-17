FY2026 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Issued By Scotiabank

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG - Free Report) NYSE: IAG - Equities researchers at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD's current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$32.07.

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IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG opened at C$19.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.16. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$34.09.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG - Get Free Report) NYSE: IAG last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.43 billion for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 29.53%.

Insider Transactions at IAMGOLD

In other IAMGOLD news, Director Renaud Adams bought 13,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,893.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 646,867 shares in the company, valued at C$14,159,918.63. This trade represents a 2.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Daniel Racine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.28 per share, with a total value of C$131,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$131,400. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,023 shares of company stock valued at $782,657. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa, including Côté Gold (Canada), Westwood (Canada) and Essakane (Burkina Faso). The Côté Gold Mine is among the largest gold mines in production in Canada, which IAMGOLD operates in a 70|30 partnership with Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd. ('SMM'). In addition, the Company has an established portfolio of early stage and advanced exploration projects within high potential mining districts, including the large-scale Nelligan Mining Complex located in Quebec, Canada.

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