FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Interfor Issued By Scotiabank

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP - Free Report) - Research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interfor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.12). Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Interfor's current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Interfor from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Interfor from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Interfor from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial raised Interfor from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD cut their target price on Interfor from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$12.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interfor

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$10.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$703.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.20. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$7.05 and a 12-month high of C$14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89.

Interfor (TSE:IFP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$600.60 million for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 25.24% and a negative net margin of 12.27%.

About Interfor

Interfor Corp produces and sells lumber, timber, and other wood products. The company operates sawmills to convert timber into lumber, logs, wood chips, and other wood products for sale. The firm also harvests timber for its sawmills on forest land owned by the Canadian government. Interfor pays the Canadian government stumpage fees based on the number of trees it harvests. The company's primary customers are in the construction and renovation industries. The majority of revenue is generated from the sale of lumber.

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