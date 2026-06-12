FY2026 Earnings Forecast for JPM Issued By Erste Group Bank

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the financial services provider will earn $22.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $22.28. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current full-year earnings is $22.40 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s FY2027 earnings at $23.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Autonomous Res dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $313.85 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $840.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company's 50 day moving average is $305.78 and its 200-day moving average is $306.87.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan Chase to $23.55 from $23.47 and kept FY2026 above the broader consensus, signaling confidence in earnings growth. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimates

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 EPS forecast for JPMorgan Chase to $23.55 from $23.47 and kept FY2026 above the broader consensus, signaling confidence in earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s involvement in tokenized Treasury settlement and broader digital-asset infrastructure suggests the bank is benefiting from innovation in capital markets and payment systems. Tokenized Treasuries Are Moving Onto the XRP Ledger

JPMorgan’s involvement in tokenized Treasury settlement and broader digital-asset infrastructure suggests the bank is benefiting from innovation in capital markets and payment systems. Positive Sentiment: Reports that JPMorgan is expanding private banking and deploying capital in the Gulf point to continued international growth in wealth management and institutional banking. JPMorgan deploys $20bn in Gulf

Reports that JPMorgan is expanding private banking and deploying capital in the Gulf point to continued international growth in wealth management and institutional banking. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary around inflation, interest-rate expectations, and oil volatility may affect bank stocks broadly, but the impact on JPMorgan is indirect for now.

Market commentary around inflation, interest-rate expectations, and oil volatility may affect bank stocks broadly, but the impact on JPMorgan is indirect for now. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media coverage of JPMorgan’s own market calls and client activity adds visibility, but does not materially change the near-term fundamental outlook on its own.

Analyst and media coverage of JPMorgan’s own market calls and client activity adds visibility, but does not materially change the near-term fundamental outlook on its own. Negative Sentiment: The Justice Department’s subpoenas in the “debanking” probe create headline risk and could lead to regulatory scrutiny of JPMorgan’s account-closure practices. DoJ subpoenas major banks over account closures

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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