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FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:OR Issued By Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Osisko Gold Royalties logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties to C$1.74 from C$1.73, and also forecast FY2027 earnings at C$1.70 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally positive, with the stock holding a Moderate Buy consensus rating and a consensus price target of C$63.20.
  • The shares were down 2.5% to C$39.42, while the company recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.56 on revenue of C$142.97 million.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties' FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$63.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OR

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 2.5%

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$39.42 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$36.91 and a 52-week high of C$65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.65.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 82.42%.The firm had revenue of C$142.97 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.85, for a total transaction of C$807,750.00. Also, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.99, for a total transaction of C$254,950.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OR Royalties is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on Tier-1 mining jurisdictions defined as Canada, the United States, and Australia. OR Royalties commenced activities in June 2014 with a single producing asset, and today holds a portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and similar interests. OR Royalties' portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, the 3-5% net smelter return royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's Canadian Malartic Complex, one of the world's largest gold mines.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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