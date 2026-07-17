FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:OR Issued By Scotiabank

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.73. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties' FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$63.20.

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Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 2.5%

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$39.42 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$36.91 and a 52-week high of C$65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.65.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 82.42%.The firm had revenue of C$142.97 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.85, for a total transaction of C$807,750.00. Also, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.99, for a total transaction of C$254,950.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

OR Royalties is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on Tier-1 mining jurisdictions defined as Canada, the United States, and Australia. OR Royalties commenced activities in June 2014 with a single producing asset, and today holds a portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and similar interests. OR Royalties' portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, the 3-5% net smelter return royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's Canadian Malartic Complex, one of the world's largest gold mines.

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