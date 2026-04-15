FY2026 EPS Estimate for Amerigo Resources Lifted by Analyst

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Atrium Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Amerigo Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 13th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now anticipates that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources' current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of C$106.62 million during the quarter.

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Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

ARG stock opened at C$6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.04. Amerigo Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerigo Resources

In other news, Director Christian Caceres sold 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.77, for a total transaction of C$302,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,589. This represents a 71.19% decrease in their position. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,581 shares of company stock worth $591,477. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Amerigo Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd is principally engaged in the production of copper and molybdenum concentrates through its operating subsidiary Minera Valle Central SA The group operates in one segment, the production of copper concentrates with the production of molybdenum concentrates as a by-product. The company geographically operates in Chile and Canada and earns most of its revenue from Chile.

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