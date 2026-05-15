FY2026 EPS Estimate for ConocoPhillips Boosted by Analyst

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank analyst B. Zhang now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $9.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.35. Scotiabank has a "Sector Perform" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips' current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips' FY2027 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

COP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $128.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.84.

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ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.13. The company has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,251,183 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $11,256,713,000 after buying an additional 408,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,360,060 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $4,527,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,450,162 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $3,880,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,645 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,038,675 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 648,432 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,847,367 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,389,862,000 after acquiring an additional 193,401 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total transaction of $4,751,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 411,211 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,847,754.69. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 34,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $4,128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,689.92. This trade represents a 66.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. ConocoPhillips's payout ratio is presently 57.05%.

Trending Headlines about ConocoPhillips

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ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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