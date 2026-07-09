FY2026 EPS Estimate for Endeavour Mining Reduced by Analyst

Endeavour Mining Corp. (TSE:EDV - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.84. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining's current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining's FY2027 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$115.00 to C$116.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$99.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 5.2%

Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$68.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.82. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$98.71.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$2.13 EPS for the quarter. Endeavour Mining had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.88%.The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Endeavour Mining

In other news, insider Guy Franklin Young sold 20,228 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.21, for a total transaction of C$995,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,022 shares in the company, valued at C$2,215,532.62. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. Also, insider Pascal Bernasconi sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.51, for a total transaction of C$990,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$701,457.68. This trade represents a 58.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company's stock.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining PLC is a gold producer in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso. It holds a portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

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