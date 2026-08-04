FY2026 EPS Estimates for Axis Capital Cut by DOWLING & PARTN

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at DOWLING & PARTN reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for Axis Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst N. Iacoviello now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $12.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.15. The consensus estimate for Axis Capital's current full-year earnings is $12.96 per share. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Axis Capital's FY2027 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 16.23%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share.

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Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Capital One Financial set a $108.00 price target on Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axis Capital from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Axis Capital from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.00.

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Axis Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $105.82 on Tuesday. Axis Capital has a one year low of $88.07 and a one year high of $119.99. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business's 50 day moving average price is $106.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axis Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Axis Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Axis Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,597 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,390 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,119 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 2,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $250,869.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,985.43. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital's payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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