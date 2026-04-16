FY2026 EPS Estimates for Deep Yellow Lowered by Analyst

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deep Yellow in a report released on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Deep Yellow's current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

DYLLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deep Yellow in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deep Yellow has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1.85.

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Deep Yellow Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Deep Yellow has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

About Deep Yellow

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

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