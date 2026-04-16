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FY2026 EPS Estimates for Deep Yellow Lowered by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Deep Yellow logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research cut FY2026 EPS for Deep Yellow to ($0.01) from $0.01, leaving the consensus full-year estimate at ($0.01).
  • Analyst views are mixed: Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a "neutral" rating and $1.85 target, while Jefferies downgraded the stock to "moderate sell" with the same $1.85 target; MarketBeat's consensus rating is "Hold" and consensus target price is $1.85.
  • Shares were trading up about 5.1% at an open of $1.46, with a 52-week range of $0.51–$2.10 and 50-/200-day simple moving averages of $1.49 and $1.35, respectively.
  • Interested in Deep Yellow? Here are five stocks we like better.

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deep Yellow in a report released on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ralston now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Deep Yellow's current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

DYLLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deep Yellow in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deep Yellow from a "hold" rating to a "moderate sell" rating and set a $1.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deep Yellow has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1.85.

View Our Latest Report on DYLLF

Deep Yellow Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Deep Yellow has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company's principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company's flagship assets are located in Namibia's well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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