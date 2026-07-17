Go Pro
→ Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page (From Reagan Gold Group) (Ad)tc pixel

FY2026 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Boosted by Scotiabank

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Franco-Nevada logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Franco-Nevada to $11.80 from $11.55 and also projected FY2027 EPS of $12.77.
  • Franco-Nevada’s latest quarterly results showed C$3.31 EPS on C$904.66 million in revenue, with strong profitability metrics including a 65.14% net margin.
  • Analyst sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple firms upgrading the stock and MarketBeat showing an average rating of “Strong Buy” along with an average price target of C$355.44.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV - Free Report) NYSE: FNV - Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.55. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada's current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada's FY2027 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV - Get Free Report) NYSE: FNV last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$3.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$904.66 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 65.14%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$410.00 to C$420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of C$355.44.

View Our Latest Report on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$278.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$210.19 and a 1 year high of C$388.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$306.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$326.86.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada's short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Franco-Nevada Right Now?

Before you consider Franco-Nevada, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Franco-Nevada wasn't on the list.

While Franco-Nevada currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 Cover
The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
Legendary Stock Bull Says: “Brace for an Epic Price Crash”
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
Micron's $250 Billion Bet Could Reshape the AI Memory Race
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines