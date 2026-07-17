FY2026 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Boosted by Scotiabank

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV - Free Report) NYSE: FNV - Investment analysts at Scotiabank increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.55. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada's current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada's FY2027 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV - Get Free Report) NYSE: FNV last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$3.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$904.66 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 65.14%.

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FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$410.00 to C$420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$370.00 to C$410.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of C$355.44.

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Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$278.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.96. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$210.19 and a 1 year high of C$388.22. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$306.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$326.86.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp is a precious-metals-focused royalty and investment company. The company owns a diversified portfolio of precious metals and royalty streams, which is actively managed to generate the bulk of its revenue from gold, silver, and platinum. The company does not operate mines, develop projects, or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada's short-term financial performance is linked to the price of commodities and the amount of production from its portfolio of producing assets. Its long-term performance is affected by the availability of exploration and development capital.

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