FY2026 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Cut by Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM - Free Report) NYSE: HBM - Equities researchers at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals' current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals' FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

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Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM - Get Free Report) NYSE: HBM last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 27.86%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$28.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$40.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$29.18 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$12.35 and a 52 week high of C$44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$35.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.10.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals's payout ratio is presently 0.87%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay TSX, NYSE: HBM is a copper-focused critical minerals mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States. Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the Company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production and by-product zinc, silver and molybdenum.

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