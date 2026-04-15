Free Trial
→ Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

FY2026 EPS Estimates for JAKKS Pacific Cut by Zacks Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
JAKKS Pacific logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate for JAKKS Pacific from $2.14 to $2.13 and kept a "Hold" rating, while the market consensus for the full year remains higher at $3.52 per share.
  • In its most recent quarter JAKKS reported a loss of $0.46 EPS on revenue of $127.11 million, with a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.85%, indicating tepid profitability.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 (annualized $1.00) for a 4.6% yield, but its dividend payout ratio is an elevated 117.65%, suggesting the payout may be unsustainably high relative to earnings.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of JAKKS Pacific.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific's current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on JAKK

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. JAKKS Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,241 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc NASDAQ: JAKK is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company's Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in JAKKS Pacific Right Now?

Before you consider JAKKS Pacific, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JAKKS Pacific wasn't on the list.

While JAKKS Pacific currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for April 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
3 Dividend Aristocrats Whose Yields Can Help Combat Inflation
By Chris Markoch | April 9, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Done by 10 AM. Here’s how.
Done by 10 AM. Here’s how.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
Delta Air Lines Gains Altitude: Higher Highs Are Coming 
By Thomas Hughes | April 9, 2026
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
Tech Rally, Stock Picks & Live Analysis
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines