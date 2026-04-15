FY2026 EPS Estimates for JAKKS Pacific Cut by Zacks Research

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research note issued on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific's current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $127.11 million for the quarter. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

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Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Report on JAKK

JAKKS Pacific Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $23.60.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. JAKKS Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,011 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company's stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,241 shares of the company's stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc NASDAQ: JAKK is a Los Angeles–based company that designs, develops and markets a broad range of toys and consumer products. Since its founding in 1995 by industry veteran Jack Friedman, the company has built a diversified portfolio spanning three primary segments: Toys, Consumer Electronics & Seasonal, and Kids Furniture & Accessories. JAKKS Pacific specializes in both licensed and proprietary brands, collaborating with major entertainment and sports licensors to bring popular characters and franchises to market.

The company's Toys segment includes action figures, dolls, role-play items, collectible toys and outdoor activity products.

Further Reading

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