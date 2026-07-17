FY2026 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Cut by Scotiabank

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K - Free Report) NYSE: KGC - Analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will earn $3.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.76. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold's current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Kinross Gold's FY2027 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K - Get Free Report) NYSE: KGC last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.35 billion for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 36.03%.

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A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on K. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Freedom Capital raised Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$57.50 to C$50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$49.29.

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Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at C$32.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of C$38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.49. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$20.77 and a 52 week high of C$53.57. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.97.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, insider Lucas Crosby sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.12, for a total value of C$30,943.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,988 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,610.56. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. Also, insider Claude J.S. Schimper sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.33, for a total transaction of C$604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,978,589.80. The trade was a 23.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,318. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia. The company has historically used acquisitions to fuel expansion into new regions and production growth.

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