FY2026 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Cut by Scotiabank

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN - Free Report) - Analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lundin Mining's FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$23.90 to C$35.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$35.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$39.70 to C$34.90 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Ci Capital boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$26.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$35.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUN

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$37.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.79. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$10.87 and a one year high of C$45.74.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 33.65%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

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