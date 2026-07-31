FY2026 EPS Estimates for OneMain Cut by Northland Securities

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for OneMain in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.39. The consensus estimate for OneMain's current full-year earnings is $7.09 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for OneMain's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on OneMain from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.40.

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OneMain Stock Performance

NYSE:OMF opened at $63.55 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. OneMain has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. OneMain had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.25%.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,967,500. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,874. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $2,037,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 442,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,634,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in OneMain by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,644 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company's stock.

OneMain News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets. Truist lifted its target from $70 to $71 and assigned a “Buy” rating, while Citizens JMP raised its target from $68 to $70 and reiterated a “Market Outperform” rating. Analyst price target reports

Truist lifted its target from $70 to $71 and assigned a “Buy” rating, while Citizens JMP raised its target from $68 to $70 and reiterated a “Market Outperform” rating. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS exceeded expectations. OneMain reported adjusted diluted earnings of $1.31 per share, ahead of the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, supporting the earnings performance. Q2 earnings and net interest income report

OneMain reported adjusted diluted earnings of $1.31 per share, ahead of the $1.26 consensus estimate. Net interest income and other revenue increased year over year, supporting the earnings performance. Positive Sentiment: Receivables continued to expand. Managed receivables reached $26.9 billion, indicating continued loan growth and a larger base for future interest income. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 6.7%. OneMain second-quarter 2026 results

Managed receivables reached $26.9 billion, indicating continued loan growth and a larger base for future interest income. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, representing an annualized yield of approximately 6.7%. Neutral Sentiment: Management characterized the quarter as growth amid credit pressure. The earnings call highlighted receivables growth and revenue gains, but investors are monitoring whether loan expansion can remain profitable as credit costs rise. OneMain earnings call highlights

The earnings call highlighted receivables growth and revenue gains, but investors are monitoring whether loan expansion can remain profitable as credit costs rise. Negative Sentiment: Profit declined from the prior-year period. Reported EPS fell to $1.32 from $1.40, while net income decreased to $152 million from $167 million. Rising credit costs weighed on results, underscoring the risks associated with OneMain’s nonprime consumer lending exposure. OneMain quarterly results release

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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