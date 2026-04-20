FY2026 EPS Estimates for Savara Decreased by Lifesci Capital

Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Free Report) - Lifesci Capital cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Savara in a research report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Savara's current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Savara's Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Savara from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on Savara in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

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Savara Price Performance

SVRA opened at $5.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Savara during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Savara by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,056 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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