FY2026 EPS Estimates for UBER Increased by Erste Group Bank

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies' current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $69.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Longbow Finance SA lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% in the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 297,892 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $29,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 243.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 174,824 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 123,963 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate higher for Uber to $3.35, above the current Street consensus of $2.95, reinforcing expectations that profitability can continue to improve.

Erste Group Bank nudged its FY2026 EPS estimate higher for Uber to $3.35, above the current Street consensus of $2.95, reinforcing expectations that profitability can continue to improve. Positive Sentiment: Investors remain encouraged by Uber’s robotaxi strategy, including European autonomous ride pilots and continued investment in self-driving technology, which could expand the platform’s long-term growth opportunities.

Investors remain encouraged by Uber’s robotaxi strategy, including European autonomous ride pilots and continued investment in self-driving technology, which could expand the platform’s long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Uber and Banco Santander launched a financing platform of up to €1 billion for European fleet operators, which may help support driver supply and strengthen Uber’s ecosystem in a key international market.

Uber and Banco Santander launched a financing platform of up to €1 billion for European fleet operators, which may help support driver supply and strengthen Uber’s ecosystem in a key international market. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted Uber shares are still about 30% below their record high, suggesting the stock may appeal to investors looking for a pullback opportunity rather than signaling a fresh catalyst by itself. Article Title

Recent commentary noted Uber shares are still about 30% below their record high, suggesting the stock may appeal to investors looking for a pullback opportunity rather than signaling a fresh catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Uber sued New York City to block a new driver deactivation law, arguing it could hurt rider safety and its ability to manage the marketplace; while this could protect operations, the dispute adds regulatory uncertainty. Article Title

Uber sued New York City to block a new driver deactivation law, arguing it could hurt rider safety and its ability to manage the marketplace; while this could protect operations, the dispute adds regulatory uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Competition is intensifying as Waymo and Bolt continue expanding, which could pressure Uber’s ride-hailing market share and pricing power over time.

Competition is intensifying as Waymo and Bolt continue expanding, which could pressure Uber’s ride-hailing market share and pricing power over time. Negative Sentiment: A driver study suggesting Uber keeps a larger share of fares in some cities could attract more scrutiny over take rates and driver economics, potentially creating reputational and regulatory headwinds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here