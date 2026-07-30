FY2026 EPS Forecast for Banco Santander Increased by Analyst

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Santander in a research note issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Banco Santander's current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Banco Santander's FY2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Banco Santander had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion.

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SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Santander reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Banco Santander from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Banco Santander from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nolet Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nolet Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the bank's stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the bank's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 11.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,927 shares of the bank's stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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