FY2027 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Lowered by Scotiabank

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$22.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$27.36.

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Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE CG opened at C$22.19 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$9.25 and a twelve month high of C$28.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$673.87 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 32.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Eric Dell sold 1,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.92, for a total transaction of C$27,962.40. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$111,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,900,300. This trade represents a 4.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold 10,252 shares of company stock valued at $235,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Centerra Gold's payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a Canadian-based gold mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America, Türkiye, and other markets worldwide. Centerra operates two mines: the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye. The Company also owns the Goldfield District Project in Nevada, United States, the Kemess Project in British Columbia, Canada, and owns and operates the Molybdenum Business Unit in the United States and Canada.

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