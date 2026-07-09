FY2027 EPS Estimates for HudBay Minerals Lowered by Analyst

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM - Free Report) TSE: HBM - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for HudBay Minerals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals' current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised HudBay Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded HudBay Minerals from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.33.

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HudBay Minerals Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE:HBM opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. HudBay Minerals has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM - Get Free Report) TSE: HBM last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.73 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

HudBay Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. HudBay Minerals's payout ratio is 1.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,143,172 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $658,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,391,356 shares of the mining company's stock worth $172,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 10.4% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,502,218 shares of the mining company's stock worth $159,111,000 after acquiring an additional 986,278 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,178,626 shares of the mining company's stock worth $202,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,457,298 shares of the mining company's stock worth $187,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company's stock.

About HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company's operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

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