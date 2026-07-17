FY2027 EPS Estimates for Qualcomm Lifted by Erste Group Bank

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Qualcomm in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $7.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.74. The consensus estimate for Qualcomm's current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $221.31.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $170.61 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $208.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Qualcomm

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Investment Advisors grew its position in Qualcomm by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Qualcomm by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Qualcomm to $7.97 from $7.74, slightly above the current consensus, which suggests at least one analyst sees earnings holding up better than expected. Qualcomm stock and analyst coverage

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for Qualcomm to $7.97 from $7.74, slightly above the current consensus, which suggests at least one analyst sees earnings holding up better than expected. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other automotive suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, a sign of ongoing automotive/AI design activity that could support future revenue. Reuters article on Micron and Qualcomm

Reuters reported that Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other automotive suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, a sign of ongoing automotive/AI design activity that could support future revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal Q3 2026 results on July 29, a near-term catalyst that could reset expectations but does not itself change fundamentals. Qualcomm earnings date announcement

Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal Q3 2026 results on July 29, a near-term catalyst that could reset expectations but does not itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp cut EPS estimates across multiple future quarters and full years for Qualcomm, including FY2027 to $6.95 from $7.63, signaling slower expected profit growth and pressuring the stock. Qualcomm analyst estimates

KeyCorp cut EPS estimates across multiple future quarters and full years for Qualcomm, including FY2027 to $6.95 from $7.63, signaling slower expected profit growth and pressuring the stock. Negative Sentiment: Separate commentary highlighted a recent “short seller” controversy around an alleged Qualcomm-Anthropic partnership that was later found not to be real, which may have cooled some AI-related enthusiasm for the name. MSN article on QCOM stock slide

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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