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FY2027 EPS Estimates for TSE:AEM Lowered by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Agnico Eagle Mines logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank lowered Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2027 EPS estimate to $17.50 from $19.28, while the current full-year consensus estimate stands at $5.50 per share.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$295.33, despite mixed recent target-price revisions.
  • Agnico Eagle reported C$4.73 quarterly EPS and C$5.70 billion in revenue, and maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.45, equivalent to a 0.9% annual yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM - Free Report) NYSE: AEM - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will earn $17.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.28. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines' current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$321.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a "sector" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$295.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM stock opened at C$203.13 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$169.76 and a 1-year high of C$348.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of C$101.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$222.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$262.34.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM - Get Free Report) NYSE: AEM last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of C$5.70 billion for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Agnico Eagle Mines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.54%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Canadian-based and led, Agnico Eagle is Canada's largest mining company and the second largest gold producer in the world, operating mines in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico. The Company is advancing a pipeline of high-quality development projects in these regions to support sustainable growth over the next decade. Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading sustainability practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

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