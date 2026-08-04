FY2028 Earnings Estimate for AON Issued By DOWLING & PARTN

Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) - Investment analysts at DOWLING & PARTN issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a report issued on Friday, July 31st. DOWLING & PARTN analyst J. Christiana expects that the financial services provider will earn $23.00 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AON's current full-year earnings is $19.09 per share.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on AON from $383.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AON from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

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AON Stock Down 0.7%

AON stock opened at $357.88 on Tuesday. AON has a 12-month low of $304.59 and a 12-month high of $382.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.04.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.08%.

Insider Activity

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.76, for a total value of $717,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,345,751.04. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 68,206 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 392.3% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 25.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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