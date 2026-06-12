FY2028 Earnings Estimate for MRVL Issued By Erste Group Bank

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a report released on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marvell Technology's current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS.

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MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $280.71 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $179.03 and its 200 day moving average is $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $245.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $324.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,834,816 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,940,503,000 after buying an additional 1,677,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,025,185,000 after buying an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total value of $2,058,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 237,392 shares in the company, valued at $48,871,891.04. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s planned addition to the S&P 500 on June 22 is driving buying interest, since index funds and ETFs will need to add the stock. Why Is Marvell Technology (MRVL) Stock Soaring Today

Marvell’s planned addition to the S&P 500 on June 22 is driving buying interest, since index funds and ETFs will need to add the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Marvell and kept a Buy rating, signaling stronger profit expectations ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates for Marvell and kept a Buy rating, signaling stronger profit expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: The company said CFO Willem Meintjes will retire and be replaced by Dan Durn, a move some analysts viewed as a smooth transition rather than a disruption. Marvell Announces CFO Transition

The company said CFO Willem Meintjes will retire and be replaced by Dan Durn, a move some analysts viewed as a smooth transition rather than a disruption. Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains high around Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, especially in optical interconnects and custom silicon, which continues to support the stock’s longer-term rally.

Investor enthusiasm remains high around Marvell’s AI infrastructure exposure, especially in optical interconnects and custom silicon, which continues to support the stock’s longer-term rally. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on whether the recent surge makes Marvell too expensive to buy now, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a clear change in fundamentals.

Several articles focused on whether the recent surge makes Marvell too expensive to buy now, reflecting valuation concerns rather than a clear change in fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent pullbacks show some traders are worried the S&P 500 inclusion could become a “sell-the-news” event after a very sharp year-to-date move.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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