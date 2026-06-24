FY2028 EPS Estimates for FormFactor Lowered by Analyst

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FormFactor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.55. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FormFactor's current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FORM. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of FormFactor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities set a $118.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore upgraded FormFactor from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.45.

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FormFactor Stock Down 8.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $142.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.24. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 164.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth $35,260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,158.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 161,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $15,808,000 after buying an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $1,704,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 436,045 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,323,000 after buying an additional 293,746 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 6,328 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $793,531.20. Following the sale, the director owned 5,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,025. This represents a 54.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 3,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,090,278. This represents a 27.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 49,828 shares of company stock worth $6,306,587 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

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