FY2028 EPS Estimates for MUFG Decreased by Erste Group Bank

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Erste Group Bank has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUFG. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,721 shares of the company's stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 49,093 shares of the company's stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company's stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) is a Tokyo-based financial services holding company and one of Japan's largest banking groups and among the world's leading financial institutions. The group was formed through the integration of Mitsubishi Tokyo Financial Group and UFJ Holdings and operates a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services for retail, corporate, and institutional clients. MUFG's core banking operations are conducted through its commercial banking arm and a network of domestic and international subsidiaries and affiliates.

MUFG offers a broad range of products and services including commercial and retail banking, corporate and investment banking, global transaction banking, trust banking, asset management, securities and brokerage services, credit cards, consumer finance, leasing and custody services.

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