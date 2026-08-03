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G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
G-III Apparel Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • G-III Apparel Group shares hit a new 52-week high, reaching $37.54 and recently trading near $37.15, above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: several firms upgraded the stock and raised price targets to $40, but the overall consensus remains “Hold” with a $33 average target.
  • The company beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, though revenue fell 8.2% year over year. G-III also pays a $0.10 quarterly dividend, yielding about 1.1%, while institutional investors own 92.13% of its shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.1480, with a volume of 26487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 0.6%

The company's 50-day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.28.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.59%. G-III Apparel Group's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. G-III Apparel Group's payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company's stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women's and men's apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies' apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company's product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

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