G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 991 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 1,659 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,474 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WILC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G. Willi-Food International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 786.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 3,072.6% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 68,750 shares of the company's stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company's stock.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $439.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.07.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 14.51%.The firm had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of G. Willi-Food International in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, G. Willi-Food International has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WILC

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International, Inc is a specialty food manufacturer based in Porterville, California, that develops, produces and distributes a variety of seasoned and roasted nut products, trail mixes and snack foods. The company serves both retail and foodservice channels through branded and private-label offerings, catering to grocery chains, club stores, convenience outlets, airlines, hotels, universities and restaurants throughout North America.

Founded in 1977, G. Willi-Food has expanded from a single roasting line to multiple production facilities in California, supported by satellite distribution centers to ensure efficient delivery and inventory management.

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