Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

GALT opened at $3.09 on Thursday. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Galectin Therapeutics

In related news, Director Harold H. Shlevin sold 22,268 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $112,230.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,760. This represents a 77.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Khurram Jamil sold 47,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $239,233.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,266.48. This trade represents a 95.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 90,162 shares of company stock valued at $438,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,358 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 226.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,805 shares of the company's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 210.0% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 172,443 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 116,815 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GALT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Galectin Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Galectin Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GALT

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies that target galectin proteins, which are implicated in fibrotic, inflammatory and malignant diseases. The company's lead product candidate, belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02), is a galectin-3 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis. In addition to its core pipeline in fibrotic liver disease, Galectin Therapeutics continues to explore the potential of its galectin inhibitors in oncology and other indications driven by abnormal tissue remodeling.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, where it oversees discovery research, preclinical studies and clinical trial coordination.

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