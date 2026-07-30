Galiano Gold (GAU) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $149.3330 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:30 AM ET.

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Galiano Gold Stock Performance

GAU stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Freedom Capital upgraded Galiano Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $4.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GAU

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Galiano Gold by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,431 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Galiano Gold by 10.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,962 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 76,662 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company's stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Incorporated is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American under the symbol GAU. The company's primary focus is the acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold deposits in the Americas. Galiano Gold pursues a value-driven strategy to build gold resources by identifying high-potential projects, conducting systematic drilling programs and advancing resource definition toward a development decision.

Galiano Gold's flagship asset is the Oko West and Oko East gold project located in the Essequibo region of Guyana, where multiple oxide and primary gold mineralized zones have been outlined through extensive drilling.

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