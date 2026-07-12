Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.3750.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAMB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "speculative buy" rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gambling.com Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Gambling.com Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 827.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,185 shares of the company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,795 shares of the company's stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Gambling.com Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,900 shares of the company's stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 262,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 million. Gambling.com Group had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group's service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

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