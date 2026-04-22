Free Trial
→ What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do (From Americas Gold Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) CEO Charles Gillespie Purchases 3,860 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Gambling.com Group logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CEO Charles Gillespie bought 3,860 shares at an average price of $3.24 on April 15, a $12,506.40 purchase that raised his direct stake to 226,641 shares (a 1.73% increase).
  • Quarterly results beat expectations: the company reported $0.30 EPS vs. $0.20 expected and $46.24M revenue, but still shows a negative net margin (~19.9%) and a market cap of about $130M.
  • Analyst and market view: MarketBeat’s consensus rates the stock a "Moderate Buy" with a $7.63 target; shares trade around $3.70 (52-week range $3.58–$14.95) and institutional investors own roughly 72% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB - Get Free Report) CEO Charles Gillespie bought 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $12,506.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,316.84. The trade was a 1.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 286,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,823. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a positive return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gambling.com Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised Gambling.com Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Glj Research set a $7.50 price objective on Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gambling.com Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 653.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 3,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,978 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group's service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gambling.com Group Right Now?

Before you consider Gambling.com Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gambling.com Group wasn't on the list.

While Gambling.com Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
What is Trump's "Project 2026"?
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
PepsiCo Stock Reversal Points Toward New All-Time Highs
By Thomas Hughes | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines