Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) CEO Charles Gillespie Purchases 3,860 Shares

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB - Get Free Report) CEO Charles Gillespie bought 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $12,506.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,316.84. The trade was a 1.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 286,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,823. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a positive return on equity of 38.87% and a negative net margin of 19.90%.The firm had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.06 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Gambling.com Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised Gambling.com Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Glj Research set a $7.50 price objective on Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gambling.com Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gambling.com Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 653.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 3,262.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,978 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group's service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

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