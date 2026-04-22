Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) CFO Purchases $12,506.40 in Stock

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB - Get Free Report) CFO Martin Elias Mark bought 3,860 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $12,506.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 803,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,602,549.44. The trade was a 0.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Gambling.com Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 286,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gambling.com Group Limited has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $129.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Gambling.com Group had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a positive return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 35,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 137,077 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GAMB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Glj Research set a $7.50 target price on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Gambling.com Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Gambling.com Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GAMB

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group is a digital performance marketing company specializing in the online gambling industry. Through a diversified portfolio of affiliate websites, the company generates leads and traffic for operators in segments such as sports betting, online casino, poker, bingo and daily fantasy sports. Its platforms offer in-depth reviews, expert guides, comparison tools and editorial content designed to help players make informed choices and drive conversions for partner brands.

The group's service offerings include search engine optimization, pay-per-click campaigns, display advertising, email marketing and social media management.

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