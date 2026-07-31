Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

GLPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $49.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 2.8%

GLPI stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.27. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 127,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,157,369.28. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $313,242,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $167,743,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,483,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,971,000 after buying an additional 2,142,511 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,369,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,459,000 after buying an additional 2,077,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $81,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company's stock.

Key Gaming and Leisure Properties News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gaming and Leisure Properties this week:

Positive Sentiment: GLPI reported record second-quarter results. Revenue rose 9% year over year to $430.52 million, exceeding the $428.51 million consensus estimate, while reported EPS of $1.03 surpassed analysts’ $0.80 expectation. MarketBeat earnings report

GLPI reported record second-quarter results. Revenue rose 9% year over year to $430.52 million, exceeding the $428.51 million consensus estimate, while reported EPS of $1.03 surpassed analysts’ $0.80 expectation. Positive Sentiment: Funds from operations, a key REIT performance measure, increased to $1.03 per share from $0.96 a year earlier and exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.02. Zacks FFO report

Funds from operations, a key REIT performance measure, increased to $1.03 per share from $0.96 a year earlier and exceeded the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.02. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 EPS guidance to $4.10-$4.12, above the $4.01 analyst consensus, signaling confidence in full-year earnings. Business Insider guidance report

The company raised its 2026 EPS guidance to $4.10-$4.12, above the $4.01 analyst consensus, signaling confidence in full-year earnings. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings preview and subsequent results releases largely reiterated the same quarterly performance and guidance information; no significant new adverse operational development was identified in the supplied coverage. Q2 earnings preview

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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