Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.080-4.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,378. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.39. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $419.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.15 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties's payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 16,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $811,276.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 257,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,390,845.70. The trade was a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 9,804 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $480,592.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 128,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,291,815.04. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $1,552,938. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,893,098 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $576,193,000 after acquiring an additional 147,683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,592,034 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $518,048,000 after purchasing an additional 198,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,468 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $169,128,000 after purchasing an additional 212,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,110,895 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $139,026,000 after purchasing an additional 361,547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,369,851 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $110,459,000 after buying an additional 2,077,937 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc NASDAQ: GLPI is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company's core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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