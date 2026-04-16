Gang Ye Sells 10,000 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $888,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 320,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,441,600. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $843,900.00.

On Friday, April 10th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $857,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.71, for a total value of $867,100.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total value of $826,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $806,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $800,600.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $807,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Gang Ye sold 10,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total value of $851,700.00.

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SEA Stock Up 5.6%

SE opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.36. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SEA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in SEA by 2,860.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 148 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 199 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 539.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 307 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on SEA from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on SEA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $166.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEA

Key SEA News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/media upgrade and valuation argument — Seeking Alpha published a rating upgrade arguing SE’s recent price implies a bargain relative to growth (calls 22x P/E “a steal”), which can attract value and recovery buyers. Read More.

Analyst/media upgrade and valuation argument — Seeking Alpha published a rating upgrade arguing SE’s recent price implies a bargain relative to growth (calls 22x P/E “a steal”), which can attract value and recovery buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum / media coverage — Yahoo/other write‑ups highlighting a recent double‑digit rebound have likely drawn short‑term buying and momentum flows into SE. Read More.

Momentum / media coverage — Yahoo/other write‑ups highlighting a recent double‑digit rebound have likely drawn short‑term buying and momentum flows into SE. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop remains supportive — Multiple brokerages still rate SE a buy on growth potential; MarketBeat shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target, which underpins longer‑term investor interest. Read More.

Analyst backdrop remains supportive — Multiple brokerages still rate SE a buy on growth potential; MarketBeat shows a consensus “Moderate Buy” and an elevated average target, which underpins longer‑term investor interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning — Hedge funds and institutional holders have been active (some recent buys reported), meaning moves can be amplified by block trading and rebalancing. Read More.

Institutional positioning — Hedge funds and institutional holders have been active (some recent buys reported), meaning moves can be amplified by block trading and rebalancing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (multiple trades totalling hundreds of thousands of shares across April), materially reducing his stake and raising headline risk that pressures sentiment. SEC filing: Read More.

Large director selling — Director David Y. Ma sold large blocks (multiple trades totalling hundreds of thousands of shares across April), materially reducing his stake and raising headline risk that pressures sentiment. SEC filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: COO and other insider sales — COO Gang Ye executed multiple 10,000‑share sales and other insiders (Jingye Chen, Yanjun Wang) have repeatedly sold small tranches; the cluster of insider liquidations feeds a narrative of management monetization. SEC filing (COO): Read More.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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