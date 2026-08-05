Gang Ye Sells 20,000 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) COO Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 560,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,404,000. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gang Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $2,135,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total transaction of $2,168,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $2,073,800.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,998,200.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,252,400.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $2,278,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Gang Ye sold 20,000 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.41, for a total value of $2,088,200.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $111.53 on Wednesday. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $98.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). SEA had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,648 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $16,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 6.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in SEA by 195.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,561 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 39.7% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 30,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of SEA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SEA from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SEA from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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