Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.000- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion.

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Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT traded up $24.06 on Tuesday, hitting $175.59. The company had a trading volume of 682,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $144.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. Gartner has a 12-month low of $124.25 and a 12-month high of $265.85.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.61. Gartner had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 161.39%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.000- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IT. Weiss Ratings cut Gartner from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 price target on Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IT

Key Gartner News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gartner reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $4.37 , well above the consensus estimate of $3.76–$3.77 and up from $3.53 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately $1.68 billion also exceeded the $1.65 billion analyst estimate. Gartner Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Gartner reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , well above the consensus estimate of $3.76–$3.77 and up from $3.53 a year earlier. Revenue of approximately also exceeded the $1.65 billion analyst estimate. Positive Sentiment: The company raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at at least $14.00 , above the $13.69 consensus forecast. The stronger outlook improves earnings visibility and is a key catalyst for investors.

The company raised or reaffirmed fiscal 2026 EPS guidance at , above the $13.69 consensus forecast. The stronger outlook improves earnings visibility and is a key catalyst for investors. Positive Sentiment: Gartner repurchased 3.6 million shares for $547 million during the quarter, while its board added $500 million to the remaining buyback authorization. Reduced share count and increased capital returns could support per-share earnings and valuation. Gartner Highlights Strong Q2 Earnings and Buyback Expansion

Gartner repurchased 3.6 million shares for $547 million during the quarter, while its board added to the remaining buyback authorization. Reduced share count and increased capital returns could support per-share earnings and valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Contract value increased 1.7% year over year and 0.3% sequentially on an FX-neutral basis, indicating steady demand but relatively limited acceleration.

Contract value increased 1.7% year over year and 0.3% sequentially on an FX-neutral basis, indicating steady demand but relatively limited acceleration. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue declined 0.6% year over year to $1.676 billion. While the figure beat expectations, the decline highlights ongoing growth challenges and may limit upside if demand does not improve.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,004 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $477,315,000 after acquiring an additional 646,052 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Gartner by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,791 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $358,237,000 after acquiring an additional 451,895 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Gartner by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,466,771 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $385,570,000 after acquiring an additional 305,258 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Gartner by 204.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 115,240 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $30,293,000 after purchasing an additional 225,240 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 30.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868,929 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $228,415,000 after purchasing an additional 203,540 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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