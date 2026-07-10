Gary Bhojwani Sells 20,200 Shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL - Get Free Report) Director Gary Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $495,102.00. Following the sale, the director owned 32,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $784,369.02. The trade was a 38.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.7%

HRL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.73. 2,649,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,064,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $23.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Hormel Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $25.00 target price on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hormel Foods

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company's stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

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