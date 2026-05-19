Gary Merrill Sells 3,098 Shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CFO Gary Merrill sold 3,098 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $323,864.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,584.18. This represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Gary Merrill sold 1,892 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $172,701.76.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Gary Merrill sold 2,593 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $234,096.04.

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CommVault Systems Stock Down 3.8%

CVLT traded down $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.96. 603,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,853. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.75 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 0.77.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommVault Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in CommVault Systems during the third quarter worth $1,887,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CommVault Systems by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,675,590 shares of the software maker's stock worth $711,492,000 after acquiring an additional 240,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CommVault Systems by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,034 shares of the software maker's stock worth $192,683,000 after acquiring an additional 312,178 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in CommVault Systems by 36.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,239,225 shares of the software maker's stock worth $96,447,000 after acquiring an additional 329,243 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in CommVault Systems by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,057,077 shares of the software maker's stock worth $132,515,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CommVault Systems

Key CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: No positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of headlines.

No positive company-specific catalysts were reported in the latest batch of headlines. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins LLP, Holzer & Holzer, and Levi & Korsinsky, announced or referenced a shareholder class action tied to alleged misstatements about ARR growth, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of July 17, 2026. Article Title

Several law firms, including Bernstein Liebhard, Robbins Geller, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins LLP, Holzer & Holzer, and Levi & Korsinsky, announced or referenced a shareholder class action tied to alleged misstatements about ARR growth, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of July 17, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: An additional article questioned whether the alleged ARR misstatements lawsuit changes the investment case for Commvault, reinforcing that the stock is reacting to litigation headlines rather than operating results. Article Title

An additional article questioned whether the alleged ARR misstatements lawsuit changes the investment case for Commvault, reinforcing that the stock is reacting to litigation headlines rather than operating results. Negative Sentiment: The litigation risk is a clear overhang for CVLT because it raises uncertainty around prior disclosures, potential costs, and possible reputational damage, which can weigh on the stock until the allegations are resolved.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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