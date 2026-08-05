Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Director Sells $148,800.00 in Stock

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) Director Peifang Zhang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 56,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,869.44. The trade was a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peifang Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Peifang Zhang sold 6,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $177,360.00.

Get Gates Industrial alerts: Sign Up

Gates Industrial Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE GTES traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. 2,632,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,474. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.50. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $30.34.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.37%.The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $927.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373,294 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,843,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,614,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,255,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,725,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,042,000 after buying an additional 1,271,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GTES shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gates Industrial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC NYSE: GTES is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company's portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Gates Industrial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gates Industrial wasn't on the list.

While Gates Industrial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here